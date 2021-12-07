Royal Bank of Canada Sells 837,598 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SBSW stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

