Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will report sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the highest is $18.03 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

