SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.03 million and $217,378.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,013.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.28 or 0.00941478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00308289 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

