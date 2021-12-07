SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,475.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $6,475.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001440 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,263.17 or 0.99210049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00272544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00440245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00187083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

