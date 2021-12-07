salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.77. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.