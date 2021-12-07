Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 101,707 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $202,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

