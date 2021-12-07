Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 50,915 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.80. The company had a trading volume of 228,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

