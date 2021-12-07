Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $395.83 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,620 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $395,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.37. 11,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,415. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

