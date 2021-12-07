Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €479.80 ($539.10) and last traded at €479.80 ($539.10). Approximately 55,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €482.00 ($541.57).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €475.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €455.39.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

