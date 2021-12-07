Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €159.18 ($178.86).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €161.64 ($181.62) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.73.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

