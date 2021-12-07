Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($49.63).
SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.73) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,930 ($52.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($50.52) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($404.19).
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.