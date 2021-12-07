Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($49.63).

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.73) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,930 ($52.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Schroders alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($50.52) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($404.19).

SDR traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,498 ($46.39). 412,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 3,146 ($41.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,601.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,621.49. The company has a market cap of £9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.