Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,520 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.