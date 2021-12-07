Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.