Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $884.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

