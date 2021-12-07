Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

