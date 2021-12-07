Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

