Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

AAP opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

