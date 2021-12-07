Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Textron by 39.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 6.5% during the third quarter. blooom inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

