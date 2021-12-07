Sciencast Management LP Invests $493,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

