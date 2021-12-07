Sciencast Management LP Invests $556,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

