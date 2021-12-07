Sciencast Management LP Makes New $700,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

NYSE PNC opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

