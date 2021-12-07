Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

