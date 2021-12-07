Sciencast Management LP Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 74.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.