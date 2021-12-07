Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

