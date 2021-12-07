Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

CP stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 830.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

