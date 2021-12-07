Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

