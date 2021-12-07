SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of SeaChange International worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SEAC stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

