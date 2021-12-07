Selway Asset Management Has $3.64 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.0% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.