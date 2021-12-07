Selway Asset Management Has $374,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Selway Asset Management grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.