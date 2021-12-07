SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 326,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,903. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,123,586.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

