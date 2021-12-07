SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,090,809 shares of company stock worth $24,123,586.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.