Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $6.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,132. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

