Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $969.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post sales of $969.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $957.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $982.80 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 601,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,437. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 162,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

