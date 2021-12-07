ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

