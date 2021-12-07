Share Buyback Program Announced by NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Board of Directors

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.