SHIELD Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $155,211.82 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,427.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.18 or 0.08567190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00321034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00931604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00315983 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

