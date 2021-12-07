SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 383,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $708.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 55.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

