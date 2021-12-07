Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently:

12/7/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

11/26/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/15/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/15/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

