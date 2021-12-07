Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

