Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.