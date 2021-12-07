Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

