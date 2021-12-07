Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

