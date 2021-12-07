SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

