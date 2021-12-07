Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Acquires $54,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

