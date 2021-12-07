Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.