SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NXTP opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXTP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

