SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 709.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NYSE KR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

