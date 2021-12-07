SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

