Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

