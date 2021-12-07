Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 857,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,879,000 after acquiring an additional 222,612 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

